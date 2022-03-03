University of Alabama kicks off its annual Knap-In this weekend

The Moundville Native American Festival runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The University of Alabama’s Moundville Archaeological Park is hosting its annual Knap-In March 4 and 5, featuring stone tool makers and flint knappers from across the nation.

Knapping is the process of shaping stone to make tools. Bill Skinner will return to demonstrate how to use ancient tools and weapons, including arrows and spear points, knife blades, scrapers, drills and more.

The event will also include a pottery demonstration by Tammy Beane, all while showcasing Native American culture in a variety of ways.

The UA Office of Archaeological Research will be in front of the Jones Archaeological Museum on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help the public identify any personal artifacts.

Admission for the Knap-In is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children and free to those under the age of 5.

The UA Moundville Archaeological Park is located off Alabama Highway 69 in Moundville.