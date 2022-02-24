University of Alabama football player to perform at local pub this Friday

You’ve seen the University of Alabama football players on the field, but now’s your chance to see one of them on the stage.

Freshman long snapper Kneeland Hibbett will be performing an acoustic solo gig at Decades Pub and Grub in Tuscaloosa Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kneeland is also a local celebrity here in Tuscaloosa, as one of his recent TikToks went viral which also included Australian punter James Burnip. Fans also got to hear Hibbett’s incredible singing voice on TikTok, where he has posted various acoustic covers, including this cover of country star Morgan Wallen’s “Cover Me Up.”

Decades is a restaurant that celebrates past decades of music and memories. Their menu includes a fun selection of food and drinks such as pizza, sandwiches, and specialty cocktails. They host other fun events like brunches, game nights, and trivia nights.

Kneeland’s live music event will take place this Friday at Decades Pub & Grub. Decades is located at 2314 Fourth St. in Tuscaloosa.

