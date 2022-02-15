University of Alabama ending mask mandate Feb. 21

The University of Alabama this morning announced it’s ending the college’s mask mandate Feb. 21.

In a statement, the university said it’s ending the mandate because of falling case numbers and the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments.

According to UA’s COVID-19 Dashboard, between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 there were 23 students and 24 faculty or staff members who reported being COVID-positive.

Effective Feb. 21, masking will no longer be mandatory in indoor locations.

In addition, the university is phasing out campus-provided quarantine and isolation space over the remainder of the semester.

COVID-19 case management and hotline services will remain available on a limited basis.

Masks are still required in patient care areas and on public transportation.

Anyone who is sick or symptomatic can get a test at the Student Health Center or University Medical Center, seek treatment and stay home as advised.

Anyone at heightened risk is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated, boosted, continue to wear a mask and continue limiting their interactions with others.

“Our campus team has thoroughly reviewed the best available information and considered our own experience in addressing COVID over the past two years,” said College of Community Health Sciences Dean Dr. Ricky Friend. “The university has provided the indispensable service of education, while protecting our community. This is the next phase in continuing our essential mission.”

National, state and University case numbers have declined dramatically in recent weeks: