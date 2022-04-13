University of Alabama celebrates 191st birthday Tuesday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

The University of Alabama is less than a decade from entering its second century in operation, as Tuesday marked the school’s 191st year of school pride and “Roll Tide”s.

To celebrate, University Programs threw a birthday bash with fun activities and treats for everyone on campus.

“Today, we are celebrating UA’s birthday,” said University Programs Brand Ambassador Tre Turner. “We have Big Al here, we have balloons, pizza, candy, you name it, we got it.”

Students who stopped by were gifted with birthday hats and goodies, offered a chance to pose on a 360-degree camera for fun photos, and got to meet UA’s biggest star Big Al.

We hope the University had a very special birthday and we cannot wait to celebrate each year for many years to come.

For any historians out there, when the university was founded in 1831, James A. Garfield was the president of the United States, it was 30 years before the Civil War began and Alva Woods was the first UA president.