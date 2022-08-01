University Medical Center opens new Livingston location

Photo courtesy University of Alabama

University Medical Center opened its sixth location last month, this time in Sumter County’s Livingston.

University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Dean Dr. Richard Friend said access to primary health care services is important, especially for rural communities where such care can be hard to find.

“Our mission at UMC is to help improve the health of individuals and communities in rural Alabama, and expanding access to care in Livingston, particularly in primary health care, is one way we are meeting that mission,” Friend said in a statement.

Livingston Mayor Thomas Tartt said the city looks forward to the health care the clinic will provide to its residents, adding the city’s population is starting to increase and the University of West Alabama, located in Livingston, is set to grow exponentially over the next few years.

“We are very excited to have University Medical Center in our community to provide expanded health care opportunities in Livingston, for the university and for the entire county,” Tartt said. “Any time you can offer more choices and places to receive medical services, it’s always a plus.”

UMC is the largest multispecialty medical practice in West Alabama with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and now Livingston, and with more than 150,000 annual patient visits.

UMC-Livingston is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, located at 711 North Washington St., will provide family medicine care for individuals and families.

