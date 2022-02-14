University Mall hosting drivers’ training course for officers

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

You might be seeing more Tuscaloosa Police officers around University Mall soon, but don’t worry: they’re there for their own version of Driver’s Ed.

Last week, the Tuscaloosa City Council approved University Mall as the spot for the driver’s training course, happening from Feb. 21 through Feb. 27.

The driver’s education will help city workers meet the standard to drive certain vehicles.

“It is something offering the CDL licensing to our employees ensuring they meet those requirements, ensuring our employees advance is something we worked very hard to do,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. “Training is something we do every single day, especially since we are a very heavily mechanized operation and providing the training to have the safety and skills is very important.”

The course helps bring down the cost of insurance for city works and ensures those who are learning do so in a controlled environment.

“There is so much that goes into the life of a police officer that’s dangerous, and at the same time it can be dangerous to the public if there becomes a chase or pursuit,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner. “At the same time it’s about safety and it saves money.”