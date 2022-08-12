University Boulevard road work near Alabama campus continues

If your morning commute includes traveling down University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, chances are you’ve noticed the road construction projects.

There are road projects taking place around Publix at University Town Center and Wallace Wade Avenue near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

We spoke with Braden Speasl who says he is looking forward to the day the construction projects are complete.

“I will be glad when it’s over. Hopefully, it looks nice too and everything looks back to how it normally does,” says Speasl.

According to city leaders the road construction near Publix at University Town Center includes installing new water lines that will support the new water tower.

New water lines will be installed a section at a time all the way down to 12th Avenue.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.