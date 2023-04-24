United Way thanks volunteers, donors Friday

The United Way of West Alabama held its annual drive-thru thank you lunch Friday afternoon.

This local agency raises money for 30 nonprofits including Arts‘n Autism, Girls Scouts of America, Salvation Army, Temporary Emergency Services and the YMCA.

United Way strengthens education, income stability and health in our community by developing resources and partnerships.

“When you are a nonprofit, you are usually asking for money. Sometimes it’s nice to give back and do nice things for people who are helping you,” said United Way Vice President of Communications Julie Mann.

Their next event is a community volunteer day of action.

United Way of West Alabama’s Day of Action connects volunteers, both individual and teams, with much-needed projects for nonprofits and schools.

It will take place May 12.