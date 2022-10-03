United Way hosts inaugural Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

TUSCALOOSA – The United Way of West Alabama hosted the first ever Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest Oct. 2 at Capitol Park.

The event included a pet parade and costume contest, followed by the annual Blessing of the Pets hosted by Christ Episcopal Church.

Pets and their owners made their way out to Capitol Park dressed in their very best Halloween attire.

“We’re so excited about all of the diversity of animals we have today and their human owners as well and parents. And that’s kind of what we wanted to promote today was everyone kind of coming together in one happy environment to celebrate our families, no matter what they may look like,” said Jackie Wuska, President and CEO of United Way of West Alabama.

They had 31 participants in the parade and costume contest, and awarded pets based on many different categories.

“Everybody loves a dog for the most part I guess, so a lot of people love their dogs. So we wanted people to come out and show them off and support United Way at the same time,” said Ken Gaddy, Chair of Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest.

Event organizers said they hope to make this a yearly occasion kicking off the Halloween season.

