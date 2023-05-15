United Way hosts Day of Action Friday

A record-breaking 450-plus volunteers participated in the United Way of West Alabama‘s Day of Action event on Friday.



Some projects included washing dogs at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, landscaping at Hospice of West Alabama, working at a Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa home build, planting flowers at FOCUS 50+, pressure washing the Weaver-Bolden Branch of the Tuscaloosa Public Library and serving meals at Community Soup Bowl.

Team members from employers Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and Randall Reilly spent the morning volunteering at the West Alabama Food Bank.

“It is good for us to see each other outside of the norm of the production line or whatever we might be doing. And this is a way for us to really be in touch with each other as well as the community,” said Mercedes Team member Chyelonda Russell. “It makes us feel like we are a part of it because working sunup to sundown sometimes you forget that there are other folks out there other than the ones we see every day.”

The event’s purpose is helping the United Way’s partner agencies, other area nonprofits and schools make improvements by connecting them to community volunteers and corporate engagement teams.

Following the event there was a volunteer thank-you lunch in Capitol Park. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with United Way of West Alabama, click right here.