United Way group honors local leaders

Seven people honored with West Alabama Young Leader Awards

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Chaney Scott

The United Way of West Alabama’s Young Leaders Society honored seven leaders Monday morning.

Six people received United in Service awards. They are:

Tripp Powell of Powell Enterprises was awarded the David Reynolds Inspiration Award.

“I feel so honored to have been chosen as the Dave Reynolds inspirational leader. I’m not sure what I did to deserve it, but I appreciate it more than anyone will know,” Powell said.

Along with an engraved trophy, each winner received a $500 donation for a West Alabama nonprofit of their choice.

The awards are presented every year to West Alabamians between 21 and 45 who have given back to the community through volunteerism, corporate stewardship or government advocacy.

Tyler Davidson won one of the Unity in Service awards.

“It’s a token of appreciation for doing so much in the community and just trying to make sure the West Alabama community is uplifted each and every day by doing something different in the community, being able to serve individuals to the best of my ability and being that person of compassion, passion and support for them,” Davidson said.