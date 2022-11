United Cerebral Palsy visits WVUA 23

Members attending United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama visited WVUA 23 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for a station tour last week.

UCP is a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for people with disabilities by providing services that support independence, enhance the promotion and protection of individual rights and empower members to live productive lives.

WVUA 23’s Chelsea Barton and Mike Royer showcased how WVUA 23 provides local news for visitors.