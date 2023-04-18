United Airlines loses $194 million but sees 2Q turnaround

united airlines

The Associated Press

United Airlines has reported a loss for the first quarter. But it says travel demand is strong and that it expects much better results for the second quarter.

United said Tuesday that it lost $194 million in the three-month period that ended March 31. But revenue was up 51% over this time last year.

CEO Scott Kirby says United is watching the economy carefully, but demand for travel is still strong, especially for international flights.

United’s loss was much smaller than the $1.38 billion loss it reported in last year’s first quarter, and it was narrower than Wall Street was expecting.

Revenue soared to more than $11 billion, about what analysts expected.

4/18/2023 3:42:51 PM (GMT -5:00)