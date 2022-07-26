Unique concept hotel opening pending City Council’s OK

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

A new hotel could break ground soon after approval from the Tuscaloosa City Council.

Alum Tuscaloosa would be one of many hotels like it that have popped up in college towns around the nation.

“I think when anything like that happens, it’s huge for the surrounding businesses, you just want to be ahead of the game,” Cameron Covington, manager at 5 Bar in downtown Tuscaloosa, said.

A one bedroom unit will come with a price tag of $800,000.

“It’s already kind of set up for us to win, we just have to open the doors, and at that point, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Covington said.

The unique concept will allow people to buy individual units and stay in them whenever they please, but when the unit is not in use, the hotel will rent it out on a nightly basis.

Profits and rental fees will be split 50/50 between the hotel and the owners of the unit.

“Well, it brings more people downtown, and we’ve invested over the years, coming from a ghost town, practically downtown, to now one that began to really thrive again,” Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner, said.

The building itself will be a seven-story building with a total of 92 units.

“The tourism folks, who are the experts, they tell us we still need more beds. The key to that is having people, as many people as we can staying and living downtown,” Tyner said.

The hotel will also feature an underground garage with 175 spaces.