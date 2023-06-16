Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery

UPS

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Friday, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and the Teamsters can’t come to an agreement on a new contract.

The authorization doesn’t mean a strike will occur. Instead, it allows the union’s leadership to call for a national walkout if both sides fail to reach an agreement before the current contract expires on July 31.

Teamsters leadership had urged workers to vote for the strike authorization, which would give them more leverage in their negotiations with the company. UPS says it remains confident it will reach an agreement with the union.

6/16/2023 2:56:02 PM (GMT -5:00)