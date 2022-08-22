Unemployment rate remains a record low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s unemployment rate remained at a record 2.6% in July.

The rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from May and represents 59,419 people without jobs statewide.

More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 65,475 from a year earlier. Alabama’s rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month.

Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by Cullman and Marshall counties at 2.4%.

Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 11.3%.

