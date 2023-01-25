“Uncommon group of kids” heads toward winning season

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Tuscaloosa County Varsity Boys Basketball is wrapping up area play this week with two more road games against its class 7-A Region 5 rivals.

The Wildcats are attributing its strong season to the chemistry between the players on and off the court.

Senior Guard Drew Winegarden said he has never felt so connected to a team before.

“I’ve never been on a team where we were hanging out every weekend just getting extra shots working out together,” Winegarden said. “The brotherhood and the connection is unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

Tuscaloosa County High School head basketball coach Curt Weeks said that this group of players work together exceptionally well.

“They’re self-motivated,” Weeks said. “This is just an uncommon group of kids. I think the biggest thing that’s made it possible is their confidence.”

The team has a game plan have a game plan – to execute well for the remainder of the season. Until then they try not to think too far ahead.

“We just get ready to play the next game,” said senior forward Blake Tunnel. “We take it one game at a time, we know what we have to do to get it done.”

Weeks said that this region is one of the best in the state, and to keep the team’s momentum going they will have to play to each others’ strengths.

“We’ve played to who we are and what we have. They’ve all got both feet in,” Weeks said. “They all just believe in each other, they don’t worry about what has happened in the past, the previous play, or whether they’ve shot it good up to that point. They’re all ready for the moment.”

“We know that we’re capable of beating any team on any given night,” Winegarden said. “The confidence stays the same, It’s never wavering.”

County High’s team currently sits at third in their region with an area record of 1-3.