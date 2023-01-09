UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

FILE - In this NASA false-color image, the blue and purple shows the hole in Earth's protective ozone layer over Antarctica on Oct. 5, 2022. Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says. (NASA via AP, File)

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) – A United Nations scientific report says Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing.

Scientists say the hole over Antarctica should be fully mended in about 43 years.

Monday’s report is part of what experts call a success story in tackling a big environmental problem.

A worldwide treaty in 1987 banned certain classes of chemicals.

Those chemicals munch away at ozone about 18 miles high in the air.

The level of those chemicals in the upper atmosphere is down. Scientists hope that this success is an example for how to tackle climate change.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2023 11:46:52 AM (GMT -6:00)