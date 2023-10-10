Ultra Rare Homecoming Game for the University of Alabama

This is homecoming week for the University of Alabama, and there is a lot of excitement in the air in for the big game. While the homecoming game is special every year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the 2023 homecoming game will be the most unique in college football history for the University of Alabama.

The Annular solar eclipse will cross the country from the northwestern US to the Gulf of Mexico during the day on Saturday. While the peak of the eclipse will pass to the west of Alabama, there will be a 60% blockage of the sun during the Bama game.

The peak of the eclipse (60%) will occur at 12:07pm in Tuscaloosa, ending just before 2pm. While a solar eclipse is rare, one occurring during a college football game is something many will never experience. Most other college football games on Saturday will occur after the eclipse has passed. Alabama kicks off against Arkansas at 11am in Tuscaloosa.

While watching the game from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will not require special eye protection, if you plan to look directly into the sun, solar glasses are needed.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist