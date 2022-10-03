Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

russia annexation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian troops pushed forward with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the southern strategic region of Kherson.

The area has been one of the toughest battlefields for the Ukrainians, with slower progress when compared to Kyiv’s breakout offensive around Kharkiv that began last month.

Ukrainian media outlets also highlighted an image of Ukrainian troops displaying flags at a marker for the village of Khreshchenivka, which is in the same area of Kherson where troops apparently have broken through Russian lines.

Russian military bloggers have increasingly acknowledged Ukrainian superiority of manpower in the area.

