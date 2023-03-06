Ukrainian military vows to hold Bakhut as Russians close in

ukraine russia

The Associated Press

CHAVIS YAR, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian military leaders are vowing to hold onto Bakhmut as Russian forces encroach on the devastated eastern city.

The Kremlin has sought to capture it for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.

Less than a week ago, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian defenders might retreat from Bakhmut and fall back to nearby positions.

But Zelenskyy’s office said Monday that he chaired a meeting in which the country’s top military brass spoke in favor of continuing the defense and strengthening the Ukrainian positions.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/6/2023 11:21:41 AM (GMT -6:00)