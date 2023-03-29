Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: Any Russian victory could be perilous

ukraine russia

The Associated Press

ON A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city.

Otherwise, he says, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises.

Zelenskyy says Russia would use a victory in Bakhmut to its political advantage.

Zelenskyy spoke in an interview with The Associated Press while traveling aboard a train across Ukraine.

He says that if Russia takes Bakhmut, Putin would “sell this victory to the West” as well as China and Iran.

Zelenskyy also invited the leader of China to visit Ukraine. China has long been aligned with Russia and has taken a position of neutrality in the war.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/29/2023 2:29:48 PM (GMT -5:00)