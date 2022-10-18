Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

That’s part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts.

The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility.

Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

