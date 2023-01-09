Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there

Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The Associated Press

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) – Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city are dismissing claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there.

Officials said Monday that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms.

Russia specifically named the vocational school in Kramatorsk as the target of an attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian troops in the city, killing 600 of them, late Saturday.

Associated Press reporters visiting the scene Monday saw a four-story concrete building with most of its windows blown out. Inside, locals were cleaning up debris.

There were no signs of a Ukrainian military presence nor any casualties.

