Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson

russia attacks ukraine

The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east.

The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.

Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country.

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

10/27/2022 4:01:33 PM (GMT -5:00)