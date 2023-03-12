UK fan gets opportunity to meet Tide’s Brandon Miller

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kalen Brooks

NASHVILLE – Alabama Crimson Tide fans showed out in Droves this weekend for the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.

Approximately 130 members of Alabama’s student fan section “Crimson Chaos” made the trip to Bridgestone Arena to cheer on the Tide.

Tammy Pickett likely traveled farther than many of the Tide fans. She’s a Kentucky Wildcats fan from Russell Springs, Kentucky but she had a special shirt made up to support Alabama freshman Brandon Miller.

She said she likes his game and he’s a great player.

“I’m just a fan of Brandon Miller and I want to support him,” Pickett said. “He’s just really good. He’s aggressive and good”.

Following Alabama’s semifinal win over Missouri on Saturday, Pickett had the opportunity to meet her favorite Alabama player. Miller returned to the court to pose for a photo.

Mission accomplished for UK fan Tammy Pickett. We spoke with her on Friday about her shirt. She got to meet @AlabamaMBB Brandon Miller after Sat win over Missouri @garyharris_wvua @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/RpFYFf7zRp — WVUA 23 Sports (@WVUA23Sports) March 12, 2023

Miller played a huge role in Alabama’s victory over the Missouri. Filling his stat sheet by going 8-11 shooting, scoring 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, handing out four assists, with a steal and a block.

Miller and the Crimson Tide will face the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday in Bridgestone Arena for the SEC tournament championship. Alabama will be trying to get its ninth championship overall and its second in two years.