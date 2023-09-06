UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week

United auto workers, UAW

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – The head of the United Auto Workers warned that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.

A strike against all three major automakers – General Motors, Stellantis and Ford – could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Shawn Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike.

He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements.

