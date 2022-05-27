UAPD Officer honored for saving woman’s life

An officer who works with the University of Alabama Police Department is being called a hero after saving a woman from drowning in the Black Warrior River.

Officer Albert Canzoneri said a mentally distressed woman was standing along a ledge over the Black Warrior River on May 10 when he arrived at the scene near Manderson Landing.

After talking her down to safety, Canzoneri said he believed she was in a better state and left her to be with first responders.

When they walked away briefly, the woman jumped over the railing and into the river.

That’s when Canzoneri removed his 30 pounds of protective gear and jumped in after the woman, who couldn’t swim, and pulled her back to safety.

UAPD honored him for his bravery with a medal of honor. He has this message for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“Never give up.,” Canzoneri said. “It may seem like the right decision are the time, but it only creates more problems. There are plenty of success stories out there of people who have persevered and come out later in life a lot better.”

Canzoneri has worked for UAPD for seven and a half years.

