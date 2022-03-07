UAPD officer arrested, charged with domestic violence, break-in

crime, police tape

A University of Alabama Police Officer was arrested on domestic violence charges over the weekend, accused of kicking down the door to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and attacking her and her boyfriend.

Randy Ford Sumner, 48, was charged with first-degree domestic violence and burglary. According to court documents released today, Sumner kicked in several doors at the apartment to get to the male victim, but he was able to get away with some minor cuts and scrapes.

Sumner was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The female victim told police on the scene that Sumner was armed, and officers took a gun from Sumner at the scene. Doorbell camera footage from the scene captured a portion of the incident, according to the documents.

According to the report, Sumner was under the influence at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail and released after posting a $30,000 bond.