UAB to join AAC in 2023

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced Wednesday they will officially join the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023.

The Blazers are one of six schools moving to the AAC, along with Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, and UTSA.

UAB will be involved in every sport in the AAC, except for beach volleyball, bowling, and rifle.

UAB was one of the chartering schools of the Conference USA and competed in the C-USA for the past 27 years.

The University will remain in Conference USA for the 2022-23 academic year.