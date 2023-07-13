UA student reported assault on campus Wednesday night

Wednesday night the University of Alabama Police Department responded to a report of an assault or possible assault on campus.

The victim a female, a UA student, reported she sustained minor injuries and was assaulted and knocked to the ground near the intersection of University Blvd and Devotie Dr.

The suspect was said to have fled on foot, then got into a vehicle leaving campus on East Jack Warner Parkway.

The appearance of the suspect as reported to UAPD was:

Suspect

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5’9 to 6’0

Weight: No information

Hair: Short hair

Age: Around 20-25 years old

Clothing: Grey shirt, black sweat pants

Vehicle Info: Silver Nissan SUV

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 (STOP).

–LS–