UA student reported assault on campus Wednesday night

Mary Barron,
Police Lights

Wednesday night the University of Alabama Police Department responded to a report of an assault or possible assault on campus.

The victim a female, a UA student, reported she sustained minor injuries and was assaulted and knocked to the ground near the intersection of University Blvd and Devotie Dr.

The suspect was said to have fled on foot, then got into a vehicle leaving campus on East Jack Warner Parkway.

The appearance of the suspect as reported to UAPD was:

Suspect Sex: MaleRace: BlackHeight: 5’9 to 6’0Weight: No information Hair: Short hairAge: Around 20-25 years oldClothing: Grey shirt, black sweat pantsVehicle Info: Silver Nissan SUV

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 (STOP).

