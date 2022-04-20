UA professor takes the classroom to the World Games

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Javon Williams

This summer, some of the top athletes from more than 100 of the world’s countries will gather in Birmingham for the 2022 World Games.

The event, which will span 11 days, is expected to welcome 3,600 athletes to compete in 34 sports.

The World Games offers opportunities for the public to volunteer to be part of the event as well. And one University of Alabama professor, Dr. Chandra Clark created a curriculum to help promote the World Games.

“We really wanted to get our students involved in an international sporting event,” Clark said. “The best way to do that, because of the timing, was to do the preparation before.”

For the Spring 2022 semester, Clark created the class, ‘Covering the World Games’, which allows students to receive hands-on experience in covering large scale events.

The course is in large part based on social media. Clark’s students will create multimedia projects through the use of pictures and videos, including ‘360 videos’.

The location and the experience has the students in her class excited for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“This class has been extremely hands-on,” senior Kennedy Chase said. “It’s honestly like a once in a lifetime opportunity since the World Games is going to be here in Birmingham.”

Another senior, Jacyn Abbott, agrees that this has been a great experience.

“It’s been very exciting and very cool to be [a]part of the big international games,” Abbott said, “especially now that it’s in Birmingham. It’s not only good for me but good for everyone else.”

The Games will be held from July 7-17 and is expected to generate nearly $256 million for the city of Birmingham.

This is the 40th anniversary of the World Games, and the first time the event has held in the United States since 1981, when Santa Clara, Calif. hosted the inaugural World Games competition.