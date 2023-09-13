UA Miracle hosting first Miracles on the Green golf tourney Friday

golf

By WVUA Digital Reporter Intern Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA–A University of Alabama group is teeing up a major fundraiser this weekend for Children’s of Alabama, the only freestanding children’s hospital in the state.

UA Miracle, the largest student-run philanthropic organization on campus formerly known as UA Dance Marathon, is hosting its first Miracles on the Green tournament Sept. 15 at Tall Pines Golf Club in Tuscaloosa.

Children’s of Alabama

Every year more than 15,000 children in Tuscaloosa County are treated at Children’s of Alabama. With the support of local businesses and groups like UA Miracle, the organization can help ensure children and their parents going through some awful times can still have fun.

What to expect

Several businesses known throughout the Tuscaloosa community are sponsoring this event and participating in the golf tournament.

UA Miracle Vice President of Advancement Anna Claire Kinsey said this tournament is the first, but definitely not the last.

“It is our first time working with these businesses in Tuscaloosa,and I see the partnerships that can come from this in the upcoming years,” Kinsey said.

Annual event

With high expectations and high hopes, UA Miracle is expecting this to become an annual event the community can look forward to.

The organization is hopeful that next year they’ll have even more sponsorships with businesses and UA groups.

UA Miracle

The Advancement for UA Miracle is most known for the University of Alabama Dance Marathon. This year, the organization rebranded to UA Miracle to better reflect its efforts raising money all year.

The last UADM event raised more than $201,000. Their mission is to raise funds for children being treated at Children’s of Alabama by raising awareness about pediatric illness, hosting events throughout the year, and engaging the campus community in their cause.

The organization has several opportunities for UA students to get involved, including the BAMAthon event, Miracle Cup and others. Learn more about getting involved right here.