UA Gymnastics to verse Arkansas on Senior Night this Friday

1/28/22 WGY Alabama vs Alabama gymnast Lexie Graber Photo by Robert Sutton

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

This Friday is going to be a ‘Big’ night for the University of Alabama. The University of Alabama gymnastics team will verse Arkansas in a meet this Friday, March 4, which is also senior night and UA mascot Big Al’s birthday.

Seniors on the gymnastics team include Emily Gaskins, Griffin James, Shallon Olsen and Kaylee Quinn. Dana Duckworth has been the team’s head coach since 2014 and has been part of the Alabama gymnastics program as a gymnast and coach for 25 seasons.

According to Rolltide.com, guests will be able to sign Big Al’s birthday card at the event. Activities for kids in attendance include a party hat making station, a face painting station, cupcakes and goodie bags.

Come show support to the Alabama Gymnastics Seniors one last time and wish Big Al a happy birthday this Friday at Coleman Coliseum at 7 p.m.

For information on all upcoming gymnastics meets, the schedule can be found here.