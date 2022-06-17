UA game venues to begin selling alcohol at events

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Erin Patterson

After four months of waiting and negotiating, the City of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama reached an agreement on alcohol sales at the college’s sports events.

The Tuscaloosa City Council first heard the proposal for selling alcoholic beverages at venues like Coleman Coliseum back in February.

But the original idea to add a $3 surcharge per ticket caused the University to halt their plans.

“There were some disagreements in how we go about trying to get to the same goal, and I actually feel pretty good about the latest,” said District 5 Councilor Kip Tyner.

The current plan requires the University to pay $250,000 in service funding for the public safety officers present on game days, along with 15 scholarships financing a quarter of tuition to the children of police and firefighters.

And Coleman won’t be the only Alabama facility to start selling alcohol to fans.

“Bryant Denny, that’s the huge one right there,” said Tyner, projecting the venue will bring in probably $300,000 in sales tax from fans buying beverages on site.

University venues can begin selling alcohol in the upcoming 2022-2023 season, but payments won’t begin until 2024.