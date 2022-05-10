Alabama campus roads closing for construction

road work, construction, road closed

By WVUA 23 Digital News Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Several construction projects planned for this summer across the University of Alabama campus are causing some roads and parking areas to be fully or partially closed.

Starting Monday, May 9, the following roads are closed:

Sixth Avenue, south end of the road between Parham and Burke through May 30

Ninth Street from Fourth Avenue to Alumni Hall through July 15

Capstone Drive from McCorvey Drive to Margaret Drive through Aug. 1

Hackberry Lane north of the University Boulevard intersection through May 30

Margaret Drive from Hackberry Lane to Capstone Drive through May 30

Rose Administration Drive from Colonial Drive to near East Annex through July 29

West side of Rose Administration Building, from the parking loop in front of the building to Rose Administration Drive through July 29

Starting May 16, the following portions of University Boulevard will be closed:

Hackberry Lane to Devotie Drive through June 3

From Devotie Drive to 2nd Avenue through July 15

Additionally, sections of the following parking lots will be closed beginning May 9:

Northwest quadrant of the Student Center Surface Parking Lot through July 22

West side of the Rose Administration Reserve Parking Lot through July 29

A full list of projects is available on the campus map.