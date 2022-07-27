UA Autism Clinic hosting “Back-to-School Bash” this Saturday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The University of Alabama Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinic will celebrate the start of a new school year with an event this Saturday, July 30.

The “Back-to-School Bash” will host bouncy castles, face painting, food trucks and more behind the clinic’s office and beside Butler Field from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Now in its second year, the event will also provide free school supplies to West Alabama families who need them.

In cooperation with the Children’s Trust Fund and other community outreach groups, the clinic uses this event to support families of children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

According to its website, the clinic seeks to “provide an array of mental health and family support services designed to enhance the identification and treatment of children and adolescents diagnosed with autism spectrum and related neurodevelopmental disorders.”

