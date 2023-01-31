Tyre Nichols beating raises scrutiny on ‘elite’ police units

tyre nichols, memphis officers charged

The Associated Press

Police departments across the country deploy plainclothes squads of officers in unmarked cars to tackle increasing crime rates or get guns off the street.

But these groups billed by departments as teams of “elite” officers often employ aggressive tactics, use force more often than their uniformed counterparts and lack supervision.

The beating and death of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers who belonged to an anti-crime unit has renewed scrutiny on the groups of officers and the culture of what some advocates call “jump-out boys.”

Advocates say the results-oriented teams who have been accused of planting evidence and needlessly roughing up suspects use pretextual stops to search for evidence of larger crimes.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/31/2023 5:10:57 PM (GMT -6:00)