Tyler Booker shares thoughts on offensive line prior to A-Day

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

As A-Day is less than a week away, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker spoke with WVUA 23 Sports. Booker wants to see a superior offensive line.

“That’s the mentality that we want to have and honestly do this through the spring,” Booker said. “The way that we’re playing, that’s how Alabama played when I was growing up. This is what I see Alabama football as, so to be able to bring that back, it means the most to me. ”

Booker talked a bout Coach Eric Wolford’s second year with the Crimson Tide and how the offensive line has learned what Wolford wants from them.

“There is a method to the madness,” Booker said. “Coach Wolford is pretty out there, but I love Coach Wolford. He’s what I call the good kind of crazy. He knows how to motivate you. He also knows when to back off. He knows how to coach everybody, and he treats everybody fair. We are really starting to expand upon the relationship that we have, and when you have a great relationship with the offensive line coach, there are fewer things that you have to worry about. He understands who we are as football players, but more importantly as people. So, he reaches us on another level. ”

After the exit of Bryce Young, Coach Nick Saban said the offensive line has taken over the leadership aspect of the team. Booker believes it was important for the group to take up the role.

“As a group we have come together and played together like no other position on the team. I feel it was most important to step into that role and lead and show people how to come together to compete with and against one another,” Booker said.

Booker and offensive lineman JC Latham, were teammates at IMG Academy in Florida. Booker said being together on the offensive line now helps because of the relationship they already have.

“Relationships are everything in football, especially on the offensive line,” Booker said. “Having that relationship built with JC, we’re working on a lot of nonverbal cues now. Just having that relationship, it makes us so much better as a group.”

Booker said the competition he will face on A-Day will be the best competition he sees all year.

“I feel like we have the best players in the nation on both sides of the ball,” Booker said. “I’d much rather have that A-Day game cause I know I’m not gonna get challenged any more than I will this Saturday.”

A-Day will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

