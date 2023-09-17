Tyler Booker missed in tough offensive performance vs USF

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and The University of Alabama football team walks out on to the field at Raymond James in Tampa, FL on Saturday, Sep 16, 2023.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Alabama left guard Tyler Booker did not play in the Crimson Tide’s 17-3 win over South Florida. After the game, head coach Nick Saban said that Booker missed the game due to back spasms and that his leadership on the offensive line was missed.

“Book’s kind of the leader of the offensive line, he certainly helps (Kadyn Proctor) play better because he plays beside him, makes him all the calls, and I think 74 has a lot more confidence when he’s in there,” Saban said after the game.

Left tackle Kadyn Proctor struggled in pass protection during the win, being penalized for holding on multiple occasions and being responsible for multiple sacks on Ty Simpson.

USF finished the game with five sacks, the most its had in a single game since 2019. The Bulls limited Alabama to 310 total yards, and forced the Crimson Tide to punt eight times in the game.

Saban said his hope is that Booker can return next week and that the offensive line’s play will improve with him back in.

Alabama is set to host Ole Miss in their first SEC battle next Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. The game will be carried on CBS.