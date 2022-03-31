Two-vehicle crash kills man from Vernon

A two-vehicle crash around 9:40 a.m. March 30 claimed the life of a man from Vernon.

Freddy A. Taylor, 76, died after his vehicle was struck by a van. Taylor’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree after the initial collision, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 17 near the 247 mile marker, about 1 mile north of Vernon in Lamar county.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.