Two Teams, One Game, One Goal

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter BriAsia Kelley

Pelham and Northridge are two teams looking to end lengthy playoff droughts under new coaches.

Just one year after leaving Northridge for Pelham, Panther’s head coach Mike Vickery will face his old team in the opening round of playoffs in a class 6A regional matchup.

Pelham hosts Northridge Friday night as they get home-field advantage being the second seed in the 6A region 3 standings, following a 4-2 record in region play.

Pelham is looking to move forward and focus on the next game after a, 35-14 lose to Spain Park in the final game of the regular season last week.

“They’ll come over and give their best effort for a well-coached football team with a lot of really good players and athletes,” Pelham head coach Mike Vickery said. “Our guys are here coached up and ready to go and to meet their intensity here on Friday night.”

The same can be said for Northridge as they are now coached under Ryan Lolley.

Following last week’s, 41-14 win over Alma Bryant, The Jaguars are ready to face their former coach.

The Jaguars clinched the third seed in the 6A region 4 standings, after a 5-2 record in region play.

“It doesn’t really matter what records are, at the end of the day it’s do or die,” Northridge head coach Ryan Lolley said. “You win, you advance. It’s the funist time of year to me is playoff football in high school. I love it.”

The Panthers have not won a playoff game since 2006, while Northridge has not won one since 2015.

No matter who wins Friday night, one of these teams will enjoy finally getting a playoff win.