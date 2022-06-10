Two Stillman students receive White House honor

Photo courtesy of Stillman College

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Mason Smith

Da’Jon Stoudemire and Stevon McCollough will represent Stillman College as 2022 White House HBCU Scholars, the U.S. Department of Education announced in a press release.

Stoudemire and McCollough are two of 86 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students selected from a pool of over 350 candidates. Applications required a signature from their HBCU president or designated HBCU faculty.

Over the academic year, HBCU Scholars will be offered training and cross-university networking opportunities. Scholars will also have an opportunity to work on issues specifically related to the HBCU community and participate in national and regional events with professionals from a wide range of disciplines.

“I am honored that Stillman chose me to represent them as a White House HBCU Scholar,” Stoudemire said. “I look forward to taking what I learn and from this experience and improving my institution.”

McCullough was also honored to receive the recognition, and doesn’t plan become complacent.

“This makes me want to work harder to achieve my goals,” McCullough added. “I believe this is a part of God’s plan for me and I look forward to the opportunity.”