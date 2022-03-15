Two people arrested in double murder case involving a two-year-old

Tyrese Laquon Bell and a person under the age of 18 are arrested in deadly drive-by shooting

TUSCALOOSA – Two people are under arrest charged in a deadly drive-by shooting of a 25-year-old man and a two-year-old boy.

Tyrese Laquon Bell, age 19, and a person under the age of 18 were arrested and charged Monday evening, March 14, 2022.

Bell is charged with two counts of murder. The minor is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Bell was located by investigators after being named a person of interest, according to investigators with Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crime Unit. Bell was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $3 million bond.

The minor was was arrested later Monday evening and was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with two counts of capital murder for which there is no bond.

Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency unit, said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible. He also said other persons of interest are still being sought.

Marcus Winston Jr, age 25, and a two-year-old boy were shot to death Sunday, March 13, 2022, according to law enforcement. Marcus Winston Jr died at the scene. The two-year-old was in critical condition and died later that night, according to investigators. The two were shot around 4:30 pm Sunday while standing in the front yard of a home at 3028 19th Street near Freemon Park in West Tuscaloosa.

Witnesses reported seeing a white car or sedan occupied by three or four persons who shot at the victims as they drove by the residence. The two victims, the adult and child, were not related to one another.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information on the whereabouts of the above listed persons of interest is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit immediately at (205) 464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121.