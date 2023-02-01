Two Northside Rams sign football scholarships

By Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

For the first time since 2007 the Northside High School had multiple students sign college football scholarships in the same recruiting class.

Senior quarterback Braden Green signed with Huntington College in Montgomery, and senior offensive lineman Aidan Parsons signed with Concord College in West Virginia.

Green’s first season was the “covid season” in 2020 which brought many obstacles, but he continued to play hard and play up to huge expectations. He was stepping into the most high profile position on the field replacing a guy who also earned a college football scholarship.

“I wanted to keep playing football,” Green said. “And eventually coach football and Huntington is known for having a lot of connections.”

Parsons was a four-year starter for the Rams.

Parsons sights were not always set on Concord, but his coach says with his hatred of the hot Alabama summers, he just knew he wanted to go somewhere a little further north.

“Get a degree,” he said is his ending goal. “Not sure for what yet, but I’m going to college for it.”

Both players spoke on the feelings of singing at the same time.

“It feels amazing,” Parsons said. “to do something, especially with my quarterback and me being an offensive lineman.”

“It’s pretty cool,” Green said. “Aidan and I have been friends ever since we were little and both always wanted to play college football.”