Two men survive plane crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY – Two men were lucky enough to walk away from a plane crash in northern Tuscaloosa County this morning.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy confirmed to WVUA 23 News that the two-seat Cessna 150 crashed on County Road 38 in a wooded area typically used for hunting near Berry.

The pilot crash landed in a small area cleared of trees.

Both men are from Mississippi and both escaped the crash with minor scrapes, Abernathy said.

The National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

WVUA 23 will update this story as more information becomes available.