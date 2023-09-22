Two in custody after a gun was found at Hillcrest High School

An investigation continues after a student was spotted with a firearm Wednesday morning at Hillcrest High School.

Investigators say the incident was reported by another individual, and authorities were notified and responded to the scene shortly after.

“The investigation led to an actual arrest of 2 suspects. Those individuals were transported to juvenile detention where they were arrested. The weapon was located, nobody was harmed, and doesn’t appear that it was any direct threat,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy.

The Tuscaloosa County School Board provided us a statement that reads “We want to provide you details about an incident that happened on campus this morning. We received information that a student was seen with a firearm at school this morning. This information was reported by another individual, soon as that individual made the observation. Our school resource officer and administrators were able to quickly secure the student and locate the firearm. The firearm was not loaded, but the student did have a clip loaded with bullets in their possession. No one was injured in this situation. We extended the class period and held students in their classrooms, for the purpose of conducting a thorough investigation of the situation.”

We are thankful to the individual who spoke up immediately when they saw a potential danger to our school. This is one of the most important and effective ways you can help keep our school safe. Because this is an active investigation, we are limited in some details that we can discuss at this time. However, please know that any student who brings a weapon to school faces serious consequences under our code of conduct. Please reach out to me directly with any questions or concerns.”

