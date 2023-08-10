Two charged in shooting at Tuscaloosa gas station

Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit announced the arrest of two people they believe are involved in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa gas station. Police said a gun shot victim arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center Tuesday night around 11:30 . The police were called and started their investigation into the shooting. They determined that the shooting happened earlier that night at an Exxon gas station located on the 1500 block of MLK Blvd.

After viewing area video surveillance, interviewing witnesses, and locating persons of interest, two people were arrested and charged in this case. According to a police media release the suspects contacted the victim at the business with intention of committing a robbery. While at the business seve ral shots were fired at the victim.

The two suspects arrested in this case are:

19-year-old Erica Leshay Thomas. She is charged with Robbery in the first degree. 18-year-old Keanthony Foster. He is charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery in the first degree.



Both suspects are behind bars without bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law.