Two arrested in weekend Alabama campus robberies

Two men are facing charges after a string of robberies around the University of Alabama campus this weekend.

The University of Alabama Police Department is working the case, and UAPD Community Relations Officer Daniel Mosley said that thankfully, none of the three victims was physically harmed.

According to UAPD, the first victim got a ride around 12:30 a.m. from someone in the Lakeside East area and was robbed when getting out of the vehicle. A short time later, two similar incidents were reported near Lakeside Dining and Ridgecrest.

“We never want anyone to get in a vehicle with someone they don’t know,” Mosley said. “We do have rideshare programs available across campus. If one’s not available and they are somewhere near campus, if something looks funny or out of the ordinary, we want them to call a friend to let them know what area they’re in. If it feels uncomfortable, call the police and get us in the area to make sure everything is okay, because sometime if it feels weird or strange it probably is.”

Mosley said there are several things you can do to cut down on your chances of being harmed if something like this happens to you.

“A lot of times our behavior becomes complacent,” Mosley said. “Unfortunately, this is the world we live in, so we want people to be cautious of their surroundings, especially at nighttime. Your life is more important than the items they’re trying to take from you. We always encourage them to give them what they ask for and try not to be combative or a hero. Your life is more important, so we would suggest that you just give them what they’re asking for.”

Those arrested include:

Jaqualian Robertson, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of theft of property.

Joshua Norfleet, 21, is facing the same charges plus an additional count of third-degree robbery.

Mosley said UAPD is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help in the campus area. UAPD can be reached any time at 205-348-5454.

“We want people to know that we are here,” Mosley said. “So we’re out doing what we need to do to make sure nothing like this happens. It’s unfortunate, but thank goodness we were able to find the suspects in a timely manner.”