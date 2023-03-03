Two Americans arrested on charges of selling tech to Russia

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has arrested two Kansas men on allegations that they illegally exported aviation-related technology to Russia and provided repair services for the equipment.

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and Douglas Robertson are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods in violation of U.S. law.

The charges come as the U.S. has drastically ramped up sanctions and financial penalties on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Export controls on the Kremlin are meant to limit access to computer chips and other products needed to equip a modern military.

